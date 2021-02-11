Doctors at a COVID-19 hospital in Quang Ninh province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – In the past 12 hours to 6pm February 11, 31 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in four localities, taking the national count to 2,140, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Hai Duong alone found 27 cases, Quang Ninh 2, and Hanoi and Gia Lai each one.

The number of local cases recorded in the latest outbreak from January 27 has reached 553.

The same day, 51 COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear, of whom 22 were treated at the COVID-19 hospital number 1 in Hai Duong, thus raising the total number of recoveries to 1,531. The death toll remains at 35.



Among those still under treatment, 18 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 10 twice and 8 thrice.



There are 115,482 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas now under quarantine./.