Hanoi (VNA) - Thousands of Indonesians joined activities to clean beaches nationwide to tackle the country’s marine waste problem.



Volunteers collected plastic trash and other debris on beaches on the occasion of the 74th National Day.



According to Pandu Laut Nasional, the event's coordinator, they collected hundreds of tonnes of rubbish across 17,000 islands of Indonesia.



Indonesia is the world's second biggest contributor to marine debris after China. The Indonesian government pledged to reduce marine plastic waste by 70 percent by 2025 by applying recycle measures, reducing the use of plastic products and raising public awareness of the negative impacts of plastic waste. - VNA