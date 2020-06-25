Hanoi (VNA) - Two women and a man have been arrested over the last two days in two separate cases of making, storing, and spreading anti-State material, according to the police.



Hanoi police launched criminal proceedings on June 23 against Trinh Ba Phuong and Nguyen Thi Tam, both from Duong Noi commune in Ha Dong district.



The 35-year-old man and 48-year-old woman were accused of posting and disseminating video clips and stories containing fabricated and distorted information against the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, pursuant to Article 117 of the 2015 Penal Code.



The case is subject to ongoing investigations.



In the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, meanwhile, Nguyen Thi Cam Thuy, 44, was taken into custody for, together with others, repeatedly defaming the State and Party via livestreaming on Facebook.



She has uploaded videos in which she is seen burning the national and Party flags and cutting up photos of late President Ho Chi Minh.



During a search of her home in Tan Quy village, Cam Thanh Bac commune, in Cam Lam district, police discovered a range of weapons, including machetes, scimitars, and knives, as well as four gas cylinders and 150 litres of petrol.

Police began criminal proceedings against Thuy on June 17./.