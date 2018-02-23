Three Chinese nationals arrested for using fake ATM cards (Source: VNA)

– The Mong Cai International Border Gate in northern Quang Ninh province announced on February 22 that three Chinese nationals had been arrested for using fake ATM cards to steal money from banks.Patrolmen detected the three suspects showing abnormal behaviours at 6:30 am of February 22 in Ka Long ward of Mong Cai city. They are Li Dang Yang, born in 1989 in Guangdong province; Wang Tao, 1991 in Fujian province; and Peng Yu He, 1988 in Guangzhou province.They were found to be holding many counterfeit ATM cards of different banks and more than 36 million VND (1,587 USD).They admitted that at 3:00 am that day, they had used fake ATM cards to withdraw money in Ha Long city and moved to Mong Cai city to flee to China.The men were handed over to Quang Ninh province’s Police for further investigation.-VNA