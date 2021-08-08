Health Vietnam records 7,334 new COVID-19 cases on August 7 Vietnam reported 3,540 COVID-19 cases, including one imported, in the past over 12 hours to 6.30pm on August 7, bringing the total number of infection in the day to 7,334, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Urgent meeting held to evaluate homegrown COVID-19 vaccine Nano Covax The National Ethics Committee in Biomedical Research under the Ministry of Health on August 7 held an urgent online meeting to review the results of the first phase of clinical trials of Vietnam’s domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, Nano Covax, and to pass the mid-term assessment of its second phase.