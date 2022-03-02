Society Gov’t sets up appraisal council for press network planning An appraisal council with representatives of several ministries and agencies has been established to evaluate the development plan for press, radio and television, electronic information and publishing networks for 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

Society Airlines ready to repatriate Vietnamese in Ukraine The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) said it has received reports from airlines affirming they are ready to conduct flights to bring Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine to Vietnam following the Government’s instruction.

Society At least 80 percent of total communes hoped to be new-style rural areas by 2025 The national target programme on new-style rural area building for 2021 - 2025 has recently been approved by the Prime Minister, aiming to have at least 80 percent of the communes nationwide earning the status by 2025.

Society Airlines asked to make plans to repatriate citizens from Ukraine The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has asked domestic airlines to prepare resources and set out plans to repatriate Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine.