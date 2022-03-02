Three more university training programmes meet int’l accreditation standard
The Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HCMUT)’s Faculty of Mechanical Engineering under the Vietnam National University, HCM City (VNUHCM) has earned the Agency for Quality Assurance (AQAS)'s accreditation for three more of its training programmes.
The programmes - namely mechatronic engineering, mechanical engineering, and industrial system engineering, were all tested online by AQAS in December 2021.
The accrediting unit used multi-dimensional methods to collect assessment of lecturers, students, graduates, and employers, for its accreditation.
As many as 36 training programmes of the HCMUT have met international accreditation standards, accounting for 25.53 percent of the total number of the university's training programmes.
Particularly, 32 out of 63 Bachelor's programmes of the university have satisfied international accreditation standards, accounting for 50.79 percent./.