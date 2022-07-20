Business HCM City calls for US investment in financial, infrastructure sectors A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai met with several enterprises of the US on July 18 - 19 as part of their ongoing working trip to the US.

Business Total revenue of groups, corporations hits nearly 900 trillion VND The combined revenue of 17 out of 19 groups and corporations under the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises was estimated at over 892.16 trillion VND (38.05 billion USD) in the first half of this year, equivalent to 90% of the yearly target and up 27% year-on-year.

Business Programme boosting e-commerce development in Central Highlands A programme to promote development of e-commerce in the Central Highlands will take place from mid-July to late August, 2022 as part of activities to push the application of e-commerce in Vietnam.

Business Vietsovpetro works to enhance oil recovery factor The Russia-Vietnam oil and gas joint venture Vietsovpetro is undertaking a series of solutions to increase oil output in the remaining months of the year.