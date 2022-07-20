Three operation control centres for Long Thanh Airport get green light
The Ministry of Transport has approved construction of three operation control centres to help coordinate flight and ground services at the upcoming Long Thanh International Airport in southern Dong Nai province.
They are expected to cost around 246 billion VND (10.5 million USD) each and take two years to build.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) will complete all the documents related to them, ensure selection of contractors is carried out smoothly and monitor their construction.
Work on the 5,580ha airport in Long Thanh district began in 2021, and it will be built in three phases.
In the first, a runway, one passenger terminal and supporting facilities will be completed to serve 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo a year. It is scheduled to be completed in 2025.
Situated 40km east of Ho Chi Minh City, the airport is expected to relieve the pressure on the city’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport./.