Culture - Sports Ho Chi Minh City to hold first-ever Tet festival The atmosphere of a traditional Tet (Lunar New Year) will be nudged closer to both Vietnamese and foreigners at the Tet Festival, which is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from January 3-5, 2020.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese boxer to fight for WBC Australasian title Vietnamese boxer Tran Van Thao will compete against Australia’s Billy Dib for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Australasian title in Australia on December 20.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese blockbuster to be released in Japan Vietnamese blockbuster “Hon Papa Da Con Gai” (Daddy Issues), a production by Japanese director Ken Ochiai, will be in cinemas in Japan next week after its release in the Republic of Korea in September.