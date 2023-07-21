Travel Unique moss-covered homes in Ha Giang At the top of the Tay Con Linh Mountain Range lies Xa Phin village in Vi Xuyen district, Ha Giang province. The local environment is ideal for plants to flourish and thrive, with thick green moss that ethnic minority people also use to cover the thatched roofs of their homes.

Videos Sustainable tourism an inevitable trend: Insiders With more than 5,000 accommodation establishments receiving Travel Sustainable badge of Booking.com, Vietnam is among the top five countries in Asia-Pacific with the highest number of the providers of this kind of service recognised for their efforts to operate more sustainably.

Videos Vietnam moves to attract more Indian tourists India is seen as a market of potential for Vietnam’s tourism sector, and the country plans to strengthen promotional activities to attract more holidaymakers from the South Asian market.

Destinations Ca Mau - Bright spot at Vietnam’s southernmost point Over the years, Ca Mau - a sacred land in the country’s southernmost point - has undergone drastic changes to become a growth area of the Mekong Delta thanks to its advantages in marine economy, renewable energy, tourism, and logistics services.