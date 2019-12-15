Thua Thien-Hue aims to become a cultural, tourism centre of Asia by 2020
The central province of Thua Thien-Hue is expected to become a cultural, tourism and health care centre in Southeast Asia by 2030.
At the Complex of Hue Monuments (Photo: VNA)
Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) – The central province of Thua Thien-Hue is expected to become a cultural, tourism and health care centre in Southeast Asia by 2030.
This is one of the goals set for the province under the Politburo’s Resolution No.54-NQ/TTW on the building and development of Thua Thien-Hue till 2030 with a vision to 2045.
The province is also set to become one of the country’s hubs in the fields of science, technology, multidisciplinary education and training, national defence-security.
Thua Thien-Hue is envisioned to become a festival city of Asia by 2045.
During the 2021 -2025 period, Thua Thien-Hue should work to earn the status of a centrally-run city and complete the expansion of Hue city before 2022 as planned.
The province should strive for an annual growth of 7.5-8.5 percent in gross regional domestic product while the total social investment capital will increase by 12 percent each year.
By 2025, the rate of poor households will be reduced to 2-2.2 percent, forest coverage will reach 56 – 57 percent, the rate of trained workers in the workforce at 65-70 percent while all local residents will have access to clean water.
The resolution also specifies major tasks to achieve the goals, including stepping up planning and management, attracting and effectively using capital from all economic sectors for socio-economic development, issuing special mechanisms and policies for the rapid and sustainable development of Thua – Thien Hue, among others./.
