Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 10 asked the central province of Thua Thien-Hue to mobilise all resources for infrastructure projects in order to speed up local development.At a working session with provincial leaders in Hanoi, the PM pointed out that the efficiency of public administration of Thua Thien-Hue has yet to match its position as one of the leading localities in administrative reform.He asked the province to review its planning to meet new development requirements, saying the work should go in tandem with cultural development and the improvement of locals’ living standards.Besides, more attention should be paid to personnel training and education in service of economic and tourism development, he said, stressing the need to increase English teaching in the community.PM Phuc urged the province to complete the project reviewing the ten-year implementation of the Politburo’s Conclusion No. 48-KL/TW on building and developing Thua Thien-Hue and Hue city by 2020, and submit it to the Politburo in the third quarter of this year.The province was also asked to lead the campaign against plastic waste and improve public health.The PM assigned ministries and agencies to make it easier for Thua Thien-Hue to implement some major socio-economic project.He lauded the locality for its socio-economic achievements in the first five months of this year, with budget collection reaching nearly 3.24 trillion VND (139.32 USD), up 17 percent year-on-year, and gross regional domestic product (GRDP) increasing 6.87 percent over the same period last year.Of note, the tourism and service sector’s growth expanded by 6.37 percent. The number of holiday-makers to the locality during the reviewed period exceeded 2.1 million, and turnover from the tourism sector hit more than 1.93 trillion VND (82.99 million USD), representing a year-on-year rise of 1.7 percent.Thua Thien-Hue has the lowest rich-poor gap in the north central region.-VNA