Thua Thien-Hue: Hue Nam Temple Festival a draw to visitors
The Hue Nam Temple (also known as Hon Chen Temple) festival was jointly held in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on April 4 by the provincial Department of Culture and Sports, the Hue Festival Centre and the Hue Nam Temple conservation board.
The Hue Nam Temple festival is held on April 4-5 this year (Photo: huecity.gov.vn)
Director of the provincial Culture and Sports Department Phan Thanh Hai said a procession was re-enacted after 51 years, creating a highlight for festival.
The procession showcased colourful ancient costumes and performances which are unique traits of the ritual worship of the Mother Goddesses, which contributes to the appreciation of women and their roles in society. A boat procession will take place on Huong (Perfume) River, from Nghinh Luong Pavilion to Hue Nam Palace, featuring dozens of dragon boats.
A boat procession on Huong (Perfume) River,(Photo: baothuathienhue.vn)The traditional Hue Nam Temple festival, held annually in the third the seventh month of the lunar year, attracts thousands of visitors. It is dedicated to Thien Y A Na (Lady Po Nagar), the holy mother of the Cham ethnic community in the south central region./.