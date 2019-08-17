Politburo member and Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (C) presents the first-class Independence Order of the President to the Thua Thien-Hue provincial Party Committee, authorities and people (Photo: VNA)

The central province of Thua Thien-Hue celebrated the 30th anniversary of the province’s re-establishment at a ceremony on August 17 with the presence of Politburo member and Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.In his speech at the ceremony, Le Truong Luu, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council, recalled that the fifth session of the eighth National Assembly on June 30, 1989, approved a resolution on splitting Binh Tri Thien into three provinces: Quang Binh, Quang Tri, and Thua Thien-Hue.The re-establishment of Thua Thien-Hue opened up a new period in the province’s history of building and development, he said.Since then, the local economy has developed towards green and sustainable growth and undergone restructuring based on the local potentials and advantages in culture, heritage, education, health and tourism. The service sector now made up 55.7 percent of the total gross regional domestic product (GRDP). Tourism thrived to gradually become a spearhead of the economy.The province posted an average economic growth 7.2 percent per year in the 1989-2018 period, which resulted in the economy’s size expanded seven times. Meanwhile, GDP per capita in 2018 increased by 81.6 times compared to 1990.Last year, the province channeled into the State budget 7.8 trillion VND (336.6 million USD).Chairwoman Ngan praised the achievements that Thua Thien-Hue has gained over the past 30 years.On behalf of the Party, State, and Politburo, the top legislator presented the first-class Independence Order of the President to the Thua Thien-Hue provincial Party Committee, authorities and people in recognition of their significant contributions to the cause of national building and defence.On the occasion, several outstanding individuals and units in the province were honoured with the Government’s emulation flags.-VNA