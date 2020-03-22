Environment Ho Chi Minh City checks motorcycle emissions The Department of Transport of Ho Chi Minh City and the Institue of Transport Science and Technology under the Ministry of Transport on March 18 signed a programme to check exhaust emissions from motorbikes commuting in the city.

Environment Mekong Delta forests face increasing risk of fires All forests south of the Hau River in the Mekong Delta have been facing the threat of fire since the middle of this month, and any fire would spread very quickly because of the heat and low humidity, local authorities have warned.

Environment Earth Hour 2020 to raise public awareness of plastic waste The Earth Hour 2020 will call for not only the efficient use of energy but also reduction of plastic use, according to the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources.

Environment Hail causes damage in northern mountainous provinces Hail on March 17 night and early March 18 caused damage in the northern mountainous provinces of Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Lai Chau and Phu Tho.