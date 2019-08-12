Thua Thien-Hue plans to develop 13,000 hectares of large wood forest by 2020, 40 percent of which are certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien-Hue province’s export revenue of wood and wooden products in the first half surged 40 percent year-on-year to nearly 60 million USD, according to the local Department of Industry and Trade.The central locality is now home to eight wood processing and export businesses, who earn average 100 million USD from exports each year. Their products have been qualified to enter several choosy markets like the US and the EU.Thua Thien-Hue has introduced local firms export regulations as well as created favourable conditions for them to access to potential markets.In a bid to increase export value, the trade and industry department has supported and mobilised local firms to invest big in advanced technologies, and called for investments projects on producing wooden products.Notably, the growth in wood and wooden product exports has created positive impacts on the forestry sector while promoting afforestation in the locality.The province issued a plan to develop 13,000 hectares of large wood forest by 2020, 40 percent of which are certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). To date, the province has 4,000 hectares of FSC forest, and it targets to have an additional 2,000 FSC forests each year.-VNA