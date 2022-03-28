Tickets for Japan-Vietnam match in World Cup qualifiers sold out
All the 60,000 tickets of a match between Japan and Vietnam in the World Cup 2022 Asian qualifiers have been sold out.
Vietnam's team ready for final match at World Cup 2022 Asian qualifiers (Photo: VFF)Tokyo (VNA) –
Of the total, around 3,000 tickets are for Vietnamese football fans, according to the host country’s organising committee.
Spectators are asked to follow Japan’s COVID-19 prevention and control measures for the March 29 match. Violators may be asked to leave the 60,000-seat Saitama Stadium.
As planned, the Vietnamese team will have a training on March 28 afternoon to get familiar with the ground.
Vietnam lost 0-1 to Japan in the first leg which took place at Hanoi’s My Dinh Stadium on November 11./.