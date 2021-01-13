Tien Giang aims to create jobs for 16,000 labourers in 2021
The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has taken measures to create jobs for 16,000 labourers and send 300 people to work abroad in 2021, according to the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.
Honeydew melons planted with advanced farming techniques in Tien Giang province's Go Cong Tay district. (Photo: VNA)
The province aims to reduce the unemployment rate in urban areas to less than 4 percent this year.
To provide jobs for labourers, the province will provide soft loans to help create jobs and encourage labourers to participate in the province’s overseas work programmes.
The province will also introduce jobs to labourers via its Job Introduction Centre and vocational skill training centres.
It will provide vocational skills for labourers based on the requirements of companies so they can find jobs after participating in training courses.
Job introduction activities will be organised at vocational skills training centres for graduates.
The province provided jobs for 9,000 labourers last year, down 55 percent against 2019 because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It sent 287 labourers to work overseas last year.
Under its plan to provide vocational skills for rural labourers, more than 43,422 labourers in the past 10 years have received training, according to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
About 80 – 85 percent of the 43,422 labourers found new jobs, or continued their existing jobs but achieved higher productivity.
The province’s Farmer Support and Vocational Skills Training Centre and farmers associations at all levels have also organised vocational training courses for farmers./.