Society PM request reviewing COVID-19 prevention measures, scenarios Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered ministries, sectors and localities to thoroughly review COVID-19 prevention and control measures and scenarios ahead of the 13th National Party Congress scheduled to take place from January 25 to February 2.

Society Fifteen prosecuted in Nhat Cuong mobile company smuggling case The Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has proposed prosecuting 15 people involved in the Nhat Cuong Technic Co Ltd case for smuggling and violating accounting regulations, causing serious consequences.

Society Photo book on islands launched by overseas Vietnamese A photo book about Vietnamese islands and seas has been published to help younger generations better understand the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago.

Society Hanoi gets facelift ahead of 13th National Party Congress A large number of flowering plants and ornamental trees will be added to public spaces around Hanoi as the capital gears up for the 13th National Party Congress, according to Vo Nguyen Phong, Director of the municipal Department of Construction.