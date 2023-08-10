Society PM urges hastening implementation of key projects Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged speeding up the implementation of key transport projects to create regional connectivity in service of national development, while chairing a working session of the State steering committee for such projects held in Hanoi on August 10.

Society Joint efforts exerted to alleviate plight of AO victims Over the past years, thanks to joint efforts by the entire society and support from international friends, victims of Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin in Vietnam have seen their material and spiritual life being improved.

Society Belgian woman dedicated to improving livelihoods for AO/dioxin victims in Hoi An Chris Geyskens, a Belgian woman, has worked dedicatedly over the past decade in a bid to improve living conditions of Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims in Hoi An city in the central province of Quang Nam.

Society Indian Film Festival to wow cinephiles As part of India’s Namaste Vietnam Festival, a film festival taking place from August 13-15 in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to wow cinephiles.