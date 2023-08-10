Tien Giang follows recommendations on the prevention of illegal fishing
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Tien Giang (VNA) - The steering committee for combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing of the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang held a conference on August 10 to review the fight against IUU in seven months of this year and launch future tasks.
At the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Van Trong affirmed local determination to effectively combat IUU while providing timely and full information and materials to fix shortcomings as recommended by the European Commission.
Specifically, efforts will be intensified to inspect and control the operations of fishing vessels as well as take necessary measures to promptly meet demand for product traceability.:
The province will operate and manage the vessel monitoring system (VMS) data, establish a seamless connection with VNFISHBASE database, compile a list of fishing vessels at high risk of violating IUU fishing and report in accordance with regulations, he said.
Trong also directed department, agencies and localities to raise awareness of law about IUU prevention and control among owners and captains of vessels, especially the scope of Vietnam's maritime zones, including overlapping and undetermined areas of maritime boundaries.
According to the committee, the province now has 1,286 vessels with a total capacity of over 402,000kW. All 983 active fishing vessels have been equipped with the VMS.
In the first seven months of this year, no local fishing vessels were found to violate regulations on tapping aquatic products in foreign waters. There were no export records with discrepancies requiring verification or explanation./.