Tien Giang plans to exploit over 124,000 tonnes of seafood this year
The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang will exploit more than 124,000 tonnes of seafood of all kinds in 2023.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Tien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang will exploit more than 124,000 tonnes of seafood of all kinds in 2023.
According to Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Van Man, the tapping of maritime potential will be associated with a series of drastic measures against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
These measures include tight vessel management, strict punishment of related violations, communications activities to raise public awareness on the matter, better investment in fishery infrastructure, and the implementation of policies for improving fishermen’s livelihoods, among others.
In 2022, the province’s seafood output topped 361,000 tonnes, exceeding the yearly target by nearly 26%. Of the amount, the yield from farming neared 221,000 tonnes, with the rest coming from offshore fishing and exploitation activities.
The coastal locality’s fleet of fishing vessels has a total capacity of over 421,000 kW, creating jobs for close to 10,000 workers.
Currently, 100% of local ships operating at sea have been installed with vessel monitoring systems (VMS)./.