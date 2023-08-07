Society Korean NGO support children in Phu Tho The Union of Friendship Association of the northern midland province of Phu Tho has actively appealed for foreign aid and implemented many projects support local people and children funded by foreign organisations, helping improve living conditions for the disadvantaged people in Phu Tho.

Society HCM City youths’ summer volunteer programmes celebrated A ceremony to launch the 16th National Volunteer Day and to celebrate 30 years of summer volunteer programmes and campaigns of the youth in Ho Chi Minh City (1994-2023) was held on August 6, with the participation of nearly 2,500 young volunteers.

Society All 45 Vietnamese stranded on landslide-hit road in Laos rescued All the 45 Vietnamese people stranded due to landslides on a road linking Bolikhamxay province in central Laos with Ha Tinh province in central Vietnam have been rescued by Lao authorities.

Society PM urges response to flood consequences in northern mountainous, midland region The Prime Minister has issued a dispatch demanding ministries, sectors, and localities ramp up response to and settlement of downpour and flood consequences in northern mountainous and midland areas.