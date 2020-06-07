Tien Giang speeds work to protect eastern sea dyke
The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang is speeding up a project to repair an eroded sea dyke that prevents saltwater erosion on its eastern coast.
The 887 billion VND (38 million USD) project aimed to upgrade the Go Cong sea dyke in Go Cong Dong district, said Nguyen Dam Thanh Tuyen, Deputy Director of the Management Board of Investment Project on Constructing Agricultural and Rural Development Works.
He said the money came from a Prime Minister-approved programme to upgrade the sea dyke system from Quang Ngai to the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.
The project includes many parts: a protection dyke system; breakwater to protect 8,322m-long weak dyke section of Go Cong sea dyke; bridge over Rach Bun drain; asphalted road along the 9,711m-long dyke; handling river erosion and building two new sluices.
It is in response to the increasingly complex climate change impacts that lead to serious erosion, the risk of storms and natural disasters threatening safety and economic activities of people in coastal areas, said Tuyen.
The dyke has eroded or subsided in recent years because of climate change and human activities.
It also has protected more than 37,000ha of cultivated land in two districts of Go Cong Dong, Go Cong Tay and two townships of Go Cong and Cho Gao.
However, according to Tuyen, the project, kicked off in 2009, has so far completed a 5,222m-long sea dyke embankment, a new bridge over Rach Bun drain and some sub-works.
Late this year, the construction units expect to finish the last sea dyke embankment of 3,200m, asphalted road, and some remaining works, aiming to put the project into operation soon.
Tuyen said the project would bring great efficiency in natural disaster prevention in Go Cong coastal area.
It also stimulates development in the entire region.
After being upgraded, it will firmly protect local sea dykes, raising the ability to prevent high tides, increase flood and storm prevention, as well as protect production and human life in the region.
Additionally, it will create traffic routes to serve local people, develop the economy and contribute to national security and defence in the coastal area of Go Cong.
The project will connect the regional transportation system with inter-district and inter-regional transport axes, promoting socio-economic development, especially marine economy in the eastern region of Tien Giang province./.