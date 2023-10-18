As of October 2023, all fishing vessels in Tien Giang had registered to authorities. (Photo: VNA)

Tien Giang (VNA) – Fishing vessels in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang have strictly followed regulations and proactive monitoring measures to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, according to the provincial Steering Committee for IUU Fishing Prevention and Control.

As of October 2023, all fishing vessels in the province had registered to authorities. A total of 961 vessels with lengths of 12 metres and more are technically eligible for operation.

In September 2023, the province granted 61 permissions to vessels, bringing the total number of vessels with valid permissions in the province to 1,069.

A total of 938 operating vessels in the province installed vessel monitoring system (VMS). Until now, there is no report on any organisation or individual in the province involved in brokerage that lures vessels/fishermen to illegal fishing or violates foreign waters.



Tien Giang Border Guard coordinated with authorities to organise communication activities and training about the legal fishery regulations of Vietnam and other countries. The provincial border guard directed its affiliated units to send staff to every fishing vessel and tell captains, fishermen, and vessel owners about relevant regulations and IUU fishing.

According to Captain Le Van Vinh, head of Vam Lang Border Guard Post, implementing the plan of the Border Guard High Command and the provincial Border Guard, the Vam Lang post has closely controlled, verified and prevented IUU fishing.

Border guard’s inspections and examinations helped ensure that no vessels could leave the port without installing VMS.

Nguyen Trong Tuy, Director of the provincial Fisheries Sub-Department, said that the communication on IUU prevention and control in the province has brought positive results. Local fishermen and vessel owners have a better understanding of IUU fishing, resulting in a reduced number of violations.

From 2022 to October 2023, Tien Giang province has recorded no cases involving IUU fishing.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Pham Van Trong directed the provincial Steering Committee for IUU Fishing Prevention and Control to continue to step up communication, and increase public understanding about IUU fishing.

Fishing vessels that do not meet required conditions must not leave ports to work at sea, he said./.