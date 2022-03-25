Hanoi (VNA) – The General Department of Population and Family Planning (GDPFP) under the Ministry of Health, in coordination with Aiken Vietnam Co. Ltd, has launched a TikTok video contest to promote the effectiveness of communications on improving people’s awareness on maintaining 5K messages and being proactive in the injection of COVID-19 vaccine.



The contest is open to all Vietnamese who are living and working in the country.



Contestants create video clips of their performance of a dance with the music “sach khuan toan dien, an tam moi ngay” (comprehensive cleaning, feeling secure everyday), posting the clips on TikTok or their facebook in public mode, calling their friends to join the contest.



Entries must be uploaded to fanpage of the Communication Education Department under GDPFP at https://www.facebook.com/vutruyenthonggiaduc or that of Aiken Vietnam Co.Ltd at https://www.facebook.com/aikenvietnam between March 25 and April 25, 2022.



The entries have not been published in any form of media or in any other contests.



Information about the contest as well as the list of winners will be announced on the above-mentioned fanpages./.