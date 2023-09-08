Timely medical aid given to foreign seamen injured at sea
Rescuers transfer the injured seaman to Vung Tau city's port. (Photo: VNA)
The two men got severe burn on September 6 late afternoon when their vessel "Bfat Southern" registered under the Marshall Islands nationality was on route from Singapore to China, about 175 nautical miles to the southeast of the central province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.
The ship's captain contacted the centre to request the urgent evacuation of the two crew members for medical treatment.
Upon receiving this information, the centre instructed the Ho Chi Minh City Coastal Information Station to contact the vessel and offer initial medical advice to the distressed crew members.
The centre suggested that the ship redirect its course towards Vung Tau city for further assistance, and dispatched the specialised search and rescue vessel SAR 272 for the operation.
SAR 272 approached the Bfat Southern ship at around 7 am on September 7. Medical personnel provided initial aid to the injured seamen before transporting them to Vung Tau city.
Doctors reported that the two crew members sustained serious burns. Thanks to the emergency treatment, they are now out of danger and receiving further medical care at the Vietnam-France Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City./.
