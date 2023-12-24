Politics First Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam appointed Archbishop Marek Zalewski has been appointed by Pope Francis as the first Resident Papal Representative in Vietnam, the Holy See announced on December 23.

Politics Condolences extended to Czech Republic over university shooting President Vo Van Thuong on December 23 sent a message of condolences to President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel over the December 21 shooting at Charles University in Prague that claimed many lives and left many wounded.

Politics 32nd National Diplomatic Conference wraps up The 32nd National Diplomatic Conference concluded on December 23 after five working days.