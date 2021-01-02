Top 10 most outstanding international events in 2020
The Vietnam News Agency has selected the Top 10 events that shaped the world in 2020.
VNA
Related News
VNA
You should also see
Vietnam records nine imported COVID-19 cases on New Year day
Vietnam recorded nine new imported COVID-19 cases on the first day of the New Year 2021, bringing the total number of infections to 1,474, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
See more
InfographicTop 10 outstanding events in Vietnam in 2020
The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has selected the top 10 outstanding events in Vietnam in 2020.
Mass mobilisation helps reinforce ties between Party, State, people: Party official
Achievements in mass mobilisation work recorded over the last five years have contributed significantly to enhancing the close ties between the Party, the State, and the people, a Party official said at a conference in Hanoi on December 31.
2020 - A year for Vietnam to assert mettle, stature
Foreign media view 2020 as a truly special year for Vietnam as the country has not only performed the dual role of ASEAN Chair and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) but also done a good job of concurrently containing COVID-19 and sustaining economic growth.
MPI deserves captain role: PM
With its contributions over the past 75 years, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) deserves the role of the captain who steers the economic ship to the sea, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on December 31.
Ordinance on preferences for revolutionary contributors announced
The Presidential Office held a press conference in Hanoi on December 31 to announce an order of the State President on the promulgation of an ordinance on preferential treatment for People with meritorious service to the revolution.