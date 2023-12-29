Infographics Infographic Ten Vietnamese cuisine, specialties set new Asian records The Asian Records Organisation in early December 2023 officially established 10 new Asian Records for Vietnamese cuisine and specialties in conformity with the Asian culinary and specialty record criteria.

Hanoi among top 100 best cities in the world in 2024 Hanoi has been listed among the top 100 best cities in the world in 2024. The capital city is 96th overall in the World's Best Cities and the only representative from Vietnam.

Hanoi posts 6.11% GRDP growth in 2023 Hanoi has achieved 18 out of 23 socio-economic targets in 2023, with three surpassing expectations: reducing the number of poor households, processing discharged urban wastewater, and more public schools meeting national standards.