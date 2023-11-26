Business Agriculture sector responds to climate change with green development Bracing for the significant impact of climate change, Vietnam’s agriculture sector has identified the need to respond promptly and enhance growth quality by applying ecological, organic, circular farming methods that results in low carbon emissions.

Videos Vietnam works to remove barriers in cross-border e-commerce The Vietnamese e-commerce market has emerged as one of the top three in Southeast Asia. However, experts said Vietnam needs to exert more efforts to remove barriers in the field.

Business New circular aims to improve stock market transparency The Ministry of Finance has issued a new circular which aims to improve stock market transparency in Vietnam. ​

Business Ample room to grow and develop Vietnamese clam exports Clams are one of main aquatic products of Vietnam. This is also a popular product in many markets such as the Europe, US, Japan, Malaysia and Australia, among others. In recent years, many localities and businesses have made strong investments in sustainable production in order to achieve international certifications, creating a foundation for Vietnamese clam exports to expand.