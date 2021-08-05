Hanoi (VNA) - President of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández cabled a message of congratulations to Vuong Dinh Hue on his election as Chairman of the 15th National Assembly.



In the message, Hernández said the Cuban people and country are proud of exemplary friendship and solidarity with the fraternal Socialist Republic of Vietnam.



The National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba has maintained fraternal ties and close cooperation with the Vietnamese legislature for the benefit of the two peoples, he said.



He also wished Hue would successfully fulfil his noble tasks and strengthen ties between the two legislatures./.