Chief of Office of the Party Central Committee Le Minh Hung (L) and Lao Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Chief of Office of the Party Central Committee Le Minh Hung was received by Lao Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Vientiane on November 22 within the framework of his two-day working visit starting November 21.



Hung informed the top Lao leader of the outcomes of talks between him and his Lao counterpart Thongsalith Mangnomek, adding that cooperation between the two offices has contributed importantly to the development of the Vietnam-Laos special solidarity.



Speaking highly of the significance of the Vietnamese official’s visit, Thongloun Sisoulith affirmed that it is part of the meaningful activities being held during the Vietnam-Laos Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022, and in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, and 45 years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two countries.



He asked the two offices to maintain close coordination and effectively implement their cooperation agreement to successfully realise the resolution of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and the resolution of the 11th National Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party.



Hung also held talks with his Lao counterpart, during which they agreed to do their utmost to overcome difficulties and contribute to the nation building, development and safeguarding of each country, and to nurturing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos./.