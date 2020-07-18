Politics Vietnam, Mozambique boost ties between Parties Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Le Huy Hoang has had a working session with General Secretary of the Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (Frelimo) Party Rogue Silva, during which they discussed on measures to beef up cooperation between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the ruling Frelimo Party as well as the two countries in general.

Politics Thanh Hoa set to become model province The Politburo has agreed with the plan turning Thanh Hoa into a wealthy, civilised and modern province by 2030 during a meeting in Hanoi on July 17.

Politics Vietnam contributes to ASEAN strategic relations with partners Since its admission to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Vietnam has played an important role in coordinating cooperation mechanisms between ASEAN and its partners such as China, the US, Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the EU, Australia and India.

Politics Vietnam, Canada step up cooperation across fields Vietnamese Ambassador to Canada Pham Cao Phong presented his credentials to Canadian Governor-General Julie Payette at an online ceremony on July 16.