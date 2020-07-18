Top leader congratulates Nicaragua on Sandinista Victory
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on July 18 cabled a message of congratulations to General Secretary of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) and President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the Sandinista Victory (July 19, 1979-2020).
Vietnam and Nicaragua established diplomatic relations on September 3, 1979./.