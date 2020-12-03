Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on December 3 hosted a reception in Hanoi for outgoing Russian Ambassador Konstantin Vnukov, who came to say good-bye at the end of his term.

At the reception, the top leader spoke highly of contributions of the Russian diplomat to the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership. He emphasised the consistent policy of the Party and State of Vietnam on consolidating and promoting relations with Russia in all spheres.

Vietnam has nurtured a traditional friendship with the Soviet Union in the past and Russia at present, he said, voicing his gratitude for the support that the Soviet Union and Russia have provided for Vietnam over the years.

The bilateral political ties enjoy high level of trust as exchange of delegations has been maintained in all channels, with the cooperation via the party channel serving as an important political foundation, contributing to deepening the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership, the Party General Secretary said.

He hailed the positive development of the countries’ economic cooperation, noting that partnership in the fields of defence, security, military engineering, energy, and oil and gas continues to act as a pillar of the countries’ ties.

Vietnam and Russia need to proactively carry out agreement reached by high-ranking officials for the benefits of the two nations, as well as contributing to maintaining peace, stability and development in the region and the world, General Secretary Trong said.

The leader also sent his regards and gratitude to Russian President V. Putin for attending the East Asia Summit held in the Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship Year, and greetings to D. Medvedev, Chairman of the ruling United Russia political party.

For his part, Vnukov vowed that he will spare no efforts in bolstering the bilateral relations in his new position./.