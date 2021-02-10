Top leader visits House No.67 in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on February 10 offered incense to late President Ho Chi Minh at House No.67 in Hanoi on the occasion of the 91st founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet).
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong offers incense to late President Ho Chi Minh at House No. 67 in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on February 10 offered incense to late President Ho Chi Minh at House No.67 in Hanoi on the occasion of the 91st founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet).
Talking with officials and staff of the President Ho Chi Minh relic site, Trong hailed their efforts to fulfill the entrusted missions to study, preserve and promote values of the exhibits and documents about the late President.
He took the occasion to wish them a warm Tet holiday with good health and happiness, hoping they will continue following President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and lifestyle, as well as popularising his life and career to local people and international friends.
Laying stress on the success of the 13th National Party Congress, Trong believed that the whole Party, people and army will promote solidarity to build Vietnam into a prosperous and democratic nation with an equitable and civilised society to be on par with powers across the five continents as expected by President Ho Chi Minh.
President Ho Chi Minh led the country to success in its struggle for national independence. On September 2, 1945, he read the Declaration of Independence, proclaiming to the world the foundation of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
He was a talented leader and a national hero who devoted his whole life to the cause of national independence and freedom and happiness for the people while tirelessly striving for peace and progress in the world.
Located in the President Ho Chi Minh relic site, House No. 67 was named after the year 1967 when it was built, in which the late leader worked and passed away. It was the venue of Politburo meetings during the fiercest years of war./
Talking with officials and staff of the President Ho Chi Minh relic site, Trong hailed their efforts to fulfill the entrusted missions to study, preserve and promote values of the exhibits and documents about the late President.
He took the occasion to wish them a warm Tet holiday with good health and happiness, hoping they will continue following President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, morality and lifestyle, as well as popularising his life and career to local people and international friends.
Laying stress on the success of the 13th National Party Congress, Trong believed that the whole Party, people and army will promote solidarity to build Vietnam into a prosperous and democratic nation with an equitable and civilised society to be on par with powers across the five continents as expected by President Ho Chi Minh.
President Ho Chi Minh led the country to success in its struggle for national independence. On September 2, 1945, he read the Declaration of Independence, proclaiming to the world the foundation of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
He was a talented leader and a national hero who devoted his whole life to the cause of national independence and freedom and happiness for the people while tirelessly striving for peace and progress in the world.
Located in the President Ho Chi Minh relic site, House No. 67 was named after the year 1967 when it was built, in which the late leader worked and passed away. It was the venue of Politburo meetings during the fiercest years of war./