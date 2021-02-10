Society Vietnamese expats in Laos preserve traditional Lunar New Year Vietnamese expatriates in Laos have rushed off their feet those days to prepare for the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday since they could not return to their home land due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Luggage at Tan Son Nhat airport disinfected to prevent COVID-19 spread Ho Chi Minh City-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport on February 9 activated a system disinfecting luggage of its passengers to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Society Infographic Worship traditions during Lunar New Year Festival Vietnamese families started to prepare for Tet (Lunar New Year) festival since the 23rd day of the last lunar month.