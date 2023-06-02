Top leaders congratulate Italy on National Day
President Vo Van Thuong on June 2 sent a message of congratulations to his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella on the 77th anniversary of Italy’s National Day (Republic Day) (June 2, 1946 – 2023).
The same day, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended greetings to his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, while Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue cabled congratulatory messages to Speaker of the Senate Ignazio La Russa and President of the Chamber of Deputies of Italy Lorenzo Fontana.
On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also sent a message of congratulations to Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani./.