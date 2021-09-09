Welcoming Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue, President of the European Parliament David Sassoli said the EP and Vietnam share common interests in multiple areas and that the EP wants to enhance all-round cooperation with the country.



Hue affirmed that the EU is a partner of leading importance in Vietnam’s foreign and international integration policies.



They discussed issues to further intensify the two parliaments’ ties so as to help develop Vietnam - EU relations more strongly for the sake of both sides.



To promote economic and trade links comprehensively, Hue expressed his hope that the European Parliament will help promote its member parliaments’ ratification of the EU - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement.



Regarding collaboration in the COVID-19 combat, he thanked the parliament, relevant agencies of the EU, and parliamentarians’ groups in the EP for supporting and assisting Vietnam in the fight./.

VNA