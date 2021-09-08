The visit is made at the invitation of the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli.

Earlier, the Vietnamese legislative leader attended the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5) in Austria.

The visit to the EP and Belgium by the top Vietnamese legislator is aimed at implementing the foreign policy put forward by the 13th National Party Congress, contributing to strengthening the relations between Vietnam and the European Union and between Vietnam and Belgium, promoting international cooperation in the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The visit also demonstrates Vietnam's efforts to join other countries and business communities in maintaining global production and supply chains and seeking solutions to boost sustainable economic recovery after the pandemic./.

VNA