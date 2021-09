National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) meets Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons of the UK Eleanor Laing (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) meets President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico (Photo: VNA)

– National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held meetings with Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons of the UK Eleanor Laing; President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico; President of the Chamber of Deputies of Chile Diego Alfredo Paulsen Kehr; and Speaker of the Lok Sabha (House of Representatives) of the India Om Birla on the occasion of his trip to attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5) in Vienna, Austria.The Vietnamese NA leader thanked the countries for their solidarity and support to Vietnam during the national defence, construction and development as well as timely assistance in the country’s current COVID-19 fight He affirmed Vietnam’s commitments to strengthen relationship with the countries in many areas, including justice, environment, climate change response, economic, trade and investment, as well as Vietnam’s support of the countries’ efforts to strengthen connectivity and cooperation within the Asia-Pacific region.