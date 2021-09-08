National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) meets President of the Chamber of Deputies of Chile Diego Alfredo Paulsen Kehr (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) meets Speaker of the Lok Sabha (House of Representatives) of the India Om Birla (Photo: VNA)

For their part, the foreign legislative leaders pledged to strengthen bilateral ties with Vietnam, and continue to assist Vietnam during its renewal, development and international integration cause, including in accessing more COVID-19 vaccine supply sources. They also committed to strengthening collaboration with Vietnam in international and regional issues, including parliamentary cooperation.In the meetings, NA Chairman Hue and the foreign legislative leaders agreed on the importance of international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982), to the protection of maritime and aviation security, safety and freedom as well as the settlement of disputes through peaceful methods. They underlined the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation, including among parliaments, in dealing with international and regional issues./.