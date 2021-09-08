NA Chairman busy with meetings on WCSP5 sidelines
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) meets Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons of the UK Eleanor Laing (Photo: VNA)
Vienna (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held meetings with Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons of the UK Eleanor Laing; President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico; President of the Chamber of Deputies of Chile Diego Alfredo Paulsen Kehr; and Speaker of the Lok Sabha (House of Representatives) of the India Om Birla on the occasion of his trip to attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5) in Vienna, Austria.
The Vietnamese NA leader thanked the countries for their solidarity and support to Vietnam during the national defence, construction and development as well as timely assistance in the country’s current COVID-19 fight.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) meets President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico (Photo: VNA)
He affirmed Vietnam’s commitments to strengthen relationship with the countries in many areas, including justice, environment, climate change response, economic, trade and investment, as well as Vietnam’s support of the countries’ efforts to strengthen connectivity and cooperation within the Asia-Pacific region.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) meets President of the Chamber of Deputies of Chile Diego Alfredo Paulsen Kehr (Photo: VNA)
For their part, the foreign legislative leaders pledged to strengthen bilateral ties with Vietnam, and continue to assist Vietnam during its renewal, development and international integration cause, including in accessing more COVID-19 vaccine supply sources. They also committed to strengthening collaboration with Vietnam in international and regional issues, including parliamentary cooperation.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) meets Speaker of the Lok Sabha (House of Representatives) of the India Om Birla (Photo: VNA)
In the meetings, NA Chairman Hue and the foreign legislative leaders agreed on the importance of international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982), to the protection of maritime and aviation security, safety and freedom as well as the settlement of disputes through peaceful methods. They underlined the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation, including among parliaments, in dealing with international and regional issues./.