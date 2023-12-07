Politics NA Chairman Hue’s trip fosters Laos-Vietnam ties: Lao association leader Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s trip to Laos for the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit has contributed to reinforcing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam, stated President of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association Dr. Boviengkham Vongdara.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 7 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Enhancing cooperation – key to fighting cross-border crimes Prosecutors-General from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China on December 6 issued a joint declaration under which they agreed to unify both awareness and action to enhance international cooperation in the fight against high-tech and cross-border crimes.

Politics 50th anniversary of Vietnam – Finland diplomatic ties marked in HCM City The Finnish Embassy in Vietnam organised a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam – Finland diplomatic relations and 106th Independence Day of Finland in Ho Chi Minh City on December 6.