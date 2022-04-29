Top legislator asks Vinh Long to focus on growth model reform
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has asked the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long to focus on growth model reform and economic restructuring, in combination with environmental protection and sustainable development.
On behalf of Party and State, Hue presents first-class Labour Order to Vinh Long. (Photo: VNA)Vinh Long (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has asked the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long to focus on growth model reform and economic restructuring, in combination with environmental protection and sustainable development.
Attending a ceremony in the locality on April 28 marking its 190th founding and 30th re-establishment anniversaries as well as the 47th anniversary of the liberation of the south, he further said Vinh Long should further preserve and strengthen solidarity and unity among its Party organisation, authorities and people to grow rapidly and sustainably.
Greater efforts are needed to well implement viewpoints, policies and guidelines of the Party, he said, noting that the province should continue to take measures to flexibly adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic and recover and boost socio-economic activities.
The NA Chairman urged Vinh Long to tap its potential and strengths to promote the agriculture-based economy, step up high-tech applications, respond to climate change and build new-style rural areas.
The province needs to push ahead with industrial production projects and pay more attention to industries in which it enjoys advantages as well as tourism, services and trade.
Apart from economic development, Vinh Long should pay more heed to culture which has been taken as both development target and momentum, and intensify national defence, social order and security.
On behalf of Party and State, Hue presented first-class Labour Order to local Party organisation, authorities and locals.
Earlier the same day, he paid tribute to late Chairman of the Council of Ministers Pham Hung, and late Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet at memorial sites in Long Ho and Vung Liem districts.
Earlier the same day, he paid tribute to late Chairman of the Council of Ministers Pham Hung, and late Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet at memorial sites in Long Ho and Vung Liem districts.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Heroic Vietnamese Mother Le Thi Lien (Photo: VNA)He also visited Heroic Vietnamese Mother Le Thi Lien in Tan Hoa ward, Vinh Long city./.