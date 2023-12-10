Politics Vietnam, Thailand foster security cooperation Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Luong Tam Quang had a working session with Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, Police-General Surachate Hakparn in Bangkok on December 8.

Politics Belarusian PM wraps up official visit to Vietnam Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko left Hanoi on December 9 afternooon, concluding his four-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics Vietnamese Ambassador to US visits Maryland state Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung has visted the US Naval Academy (USNA) in Annapolis city of Maryland state at the invitation of US Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro.

Politics PM urges Ca Mau to fully tap potential for sustainable development Ca Mau should double efforts to maximise its potential and strength, and promote resources and the spirit of self-reliance for its local development, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at a ceremony to announce the southernmost province's master plan for the 2021-30 period, with a vision to 2050, and its investment promotion event on December 9.