Top legislator congratulates new leaders of Australian parliament
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 16 extended his congratulations to new leaders of the Australian Parliament.
Illustrative image (Source: internet)Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 16 extended his congratulations to the new President of the Senate of Australia, Susan Lines.
The same day, Hue also sent a message of congratulations to the new Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Milton Dick./.