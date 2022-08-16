Politics Party Central Committee's Secretariat issues disciplinary measures against Gia Lai official The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat decided to remove Vo Ngoc Thanh from the post of Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Gia Lai province for the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures during its meeting in Hanoi on August 16 under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

ASEAN ASEAN’s central role in promoting int’l economic links under discussion An international workshop highlighting the role and prospects of ASEAN given the volatile situation in the region and the world at large was held in both face-to-face and virtual formats by the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) in collaboration with the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam on August 16.

Politics Indonesia’s 77th Independence Day celebrated in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on August 16 hosted a gathering to mark the 77th anniversary of Indonesia’s Independence Day (August 17, 1945 – 2022), reflecting the solidarity and friendship between people of the two nations.