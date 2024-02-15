National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (sixth, right) extends New Year wishes to officials and employees of the NA Office on February 15. (Photo: VNA)

– National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held a Lunar New Year (Tet) meeting with heads of the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs, NA committees, and NA Standing Committee’s boards as well as officials and employees of the NA Office on February 15, or the sixth day of the first lunar month.Addressing the event, NA Chairman Hue highlighted achievements of the NA in 2023 and the first month of 2024, including the successful organisation of the NA's fifth extraordinary session, during which many important issues were decided, including the approval of the Land Law (revised) and Law on Credit Institutions (revised).Right before the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, the NA Standing Committee adopted two resolutions, he added, hailing the efforts and contributions of all officials and employees of the NA Office to the success.He underlined that in 2024, all sectors and agencies should work harder to complete all plans and targets set in the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution, and asked all officials and employees of the NA Office to promptly implement their tasks right from the beginning of the year.It is necessary to continue building a NA with higher professionalism, promoting democracy, enhancing the rule of law, and following the breath of life to meet the requirements of reality, ensuring that all activities of the NA are for the ultimate goal of national interests, and all decisions given by the NA have the people and businesses at their centre, NA Chairman Hue stressed.NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong affirmed the determination of the NA Office to promptly implement its assigned tasks, ensuring the quality of law-building and supervision activities, and preparing for the NA Standing Committee's meetings and the 7th session of the 15th NA./.