Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 24 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Hanoi leaders meet int'l guests attending WPC's 22nd Assembly Leaders of Hanoi on November 23 hosted a reception for nearly 100 delegates to the ongoing 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council (WPC).

Politics Party official hosts leader of Germany’s Left Party The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) attaches great importance to cooperation with ruling and political parties of countries, including the exchange of theories and policies, Politburo member and Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Nguyen Xuan Thang has told Secretary General of the Left Party of Germany Tobias Bank.

Politics Vinh Long urged to be more drastic, decisive to tap potential Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long to be more drastic and decisive to fully tap its potential and effectively perform socio-economic development tasks.