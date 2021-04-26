– National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 26 held working sessions with the NA’s Committee for Social Affairs and Committee for Legal Affairs.At the working session with the Committee for Social Affairs, the top legislator lauded the committee for its initiatives during the 14th tenure, saying it has taken the lead in consulting the public.He asked the committee to review the legal framework on the organisation and operation of the legislature and its agencies, as well as delegations of NA deputies and People’s Councils.The committee should draw up a project to improve its operational quality and efficiency across spheres, he said.