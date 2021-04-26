Top legislator holds working sessions with NA committees
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 26 held working sessions with the NA’s Committee for Social Affairs and Committee for Legal Affairs.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at a working sessions with the NA’s Committee for Social Affairs. (Photo: VNA)
At the working session with the Committee for Social Affairs, the top legislator lauded the committee for its initiatives during the 14th tenure, saying it has taken the lead in consulting the public.
He asked the committee to review the legal framework on the organisation and operation of the legislature and its agencies, as well as delegations of NA deputies and People’s Councils.
The committee should draw up a project to improve its operational quality and efficiency across spheres, he said.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at a working session with the NA’s Committee for Legal Affairs. (Photo: VNA)
During another working session with the Committee for Legal Affairs, Hue attributed successes of the 14th NA to contributions of the committee.
He also stressed the need to have a long-term strategy in law building in order to ensure the leading role of the NA in legislative activities, and a synchronous legal system./.