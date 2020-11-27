Politics Party inspections must be comprehensive, cautious: Top leader Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong said on November 27 that Party inspection and supervision work must be carried out regularly, comprehensively, openly, democratically, and cautiously.

Politics Vietnam, India defence ministers hold online talks Minister of Defence General Ngo Xuan Lich and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh held an online discussion on November 27.

Politics Vietnam, Mexican state to step up trade, investment, cultural, educational ties Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Hoai Duong visited Jalisco state in the west of the country from November 23 to 25 to boost bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, culture, and education, and to attend the opening of an honorary consulate.

Politics Infographic Overseas Vietnamese contribute to national development During the nation’s glorious history, from the struggle for national independence and reunification to the period of Doi Moi (renewal) and deep international integration, the overseas Vietnamese (OV) community has made an important contribution.