Top legislator hosts outgoing Cuban ambassador
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (right) and Cuban Ambassador Lianys Torres Rivera (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on November 27 lauded contributions by Cuban Ambassador Lianys Torres Rivera to consolidating and developing the traditional friendship and special cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba over the past time.
At a reception for the outgoing ambassador in Hanoi, Ngan said the bilateral political ties have been continuously enhanced through the regular exchange of all-level delegations, especially those at the high level, via Party, State and parliament channels, as well as exchanges between ministries, agencies and localities.
She recalled the Vietnam visits by Chairman of the Cuban National Assembly Esteban Lazo Hernandez in 2017, and President of the Council of State and Council of Ministers of Cuba Miguel Diaz Canel Bermudez in 2018.
Apart from the bilateral ties, the two countries have also maintained mutual support at multilateral forums, the top legislator went on.
Vietnam always remembers and keeps good sentiments towards the land and people of Cuba, she said, commending the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association for its contributions to people-to-people diplomacy between the two countries.
Ngan used the occasion to thank Cuba for sending its medical experts to help Vietnam contain COVID-19 when the pandemic broke out in the central city of Da Nang.
For her part, the Cuban diplomat said she was impressed by Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements amidst the COVID-19, and congratulated the country on its successes in performing the ASEAN Chairmanship 2020 and the AIPA 41 Chairmanship, saying the country has helped promote women’s role in ASEAN.
Hailing Vietnam’s efforts in the COVID-19 combat, she thanked the Vietnamese legislature for its support to Cuba in the pandemic fight.
The ambassador promised that she, in any position, will contribute more to strengthening the special solidarity between Vietnam and Cuba./.