Top legislator meets Moroccan lower house’s speaker in Phnom Penh
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) meets Speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives Rachid Talbi El Alami (Photo: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) - Vietnam always attaches importance to and wishes to promote its friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Morocco - the only African country that has a parliamentary cooperation mechanism with Vietnam, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue told Speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives Rachid Talbi El Alami.
At their meeting on the sidelines of the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 21, Hue stressed that there remains ample room for bilateral cooperation in economics, trade, investment and people-to-people diplomacy.
Rachid Talbi El Alami affirmed that Morocco always treasures its relations with Vietnam, adding that his country is willing to act as bridge connecting Vietnam with Africa, helping bring Vietnamese goods to potential markets, given its strategic position as a gateway to Africa and Europe, and its advantage of signing free trade agreements with many partners around the world.
As a country with an important position in the African Union (AU), Morocco supports Vietnam to soon become an observer of the AU, he added.
He also took this occasion to invite the top Vietnamese legislator to visit Morocco.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives Rachid Talbi El Alami pose for a photo with the two sides' officials (Photo: VNA)At the meeting, both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral channels; promote the exchange of delegations at all levels; step up cooperation activities in Party, State and parliamentary channels and people-to-people exchanges to discuss measures and forms of cooperation; maintain close coordination and support of each other at multilateral forums such as the International Parliamentary Union (IPU), the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophone (APF) and other multilateral parliamentary organisations.
NA Chairman Hue also invited the Moroccan lower house speaker to visit Vietnam again. The latter accepted the invitation, and said that he will arrange the visit as soon as possible./.