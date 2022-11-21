Politics Vietnam attends ADMM Retreat, ninth ADMM Plus Defence Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang is attending the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Retreat and the ninth ADMM Plus in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from November 21-23.

Politics Indian party leader vows to push forward ties with CPV Secretary General of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) Sitaram Yechury has vowed to do his best to promote ties with the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the relations between the two countries.

Politics Vietnam reiterates support for IAEA’s major pillars Vietnam has reaffirmed its consistent policy of supporting all three major pillars of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), including ensuring nuclear safety and security, and inspection and application of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

Politics Top legislator attends AIPA Executive Committee’s meeting National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a meeting of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA)’s Executive Committee within the framework of the 43rd AIPA General Assembly in Phnom Penh on November 20 evening.