Top legislator meets President of Russia’s Tatarstan
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (L) and President of the Republic of Tartastan, Russia, Rustam Minnikhanov (Photo: VNA)
Moscow (VNA) – Continuing her official visit to Russia, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on December 9 met with President of the Republic of Tartastan, Russia, Rustam Minnikhanov.
President Minnikhanov affirmed that his republic attaches importance to relations with Vietnam, and thanked Vietnamese leaders for their support to the acceleration of relations and cooperation between the two countries’ localities.
He held that bilateral economic relations and trade have not matched up with the potential, and the two sides should further boost relations to increase trade. The president briefed his guest on his republic’s potential and pointed to the fields the two sides can cooperate in such as education, science and tourism.
NA Chairwoman Ngan affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to the comprehensive and strategic partnership with Russia, taking this as one of the top priorities in the country’s foreign policy, and that the Vietnamese people will forever bear in mind the support and assistance given to Vietnam by the Russian people during the past struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as current national construction and defence.
The Vietnamese NA always supports the further strengthening of the comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Russia, Ngan stressed and held that the diplomatic and political relations between the two countries are developing well. She also expressed her belief that in the time to come, the economic cooperation, trade, investment, cultural exchanges and tourism between Vietnamese localities and Tatarstan will continue developing vigorously.
Ngan said she hopes the President will facilitate the Vietnamese community there in their life and work. In reply, the President expressed his support for Vietnamese students studying there, and held that the roles of the two law-making bodies are very important in the acceleration of the bilateral relations./.