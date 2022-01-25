Top legislator pays Tet visit to Ca Mau’s public security, health forces
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited public security officers and soldiers, and the medical staff in the southernmost province of Ca Mau on January 25 ,on the threshold of the Lunar New Year (Tet).
On behalf of Party and State leaders, Hue presented Tet gifts to the forces and wished them a new year of new successes.
He appreciated efforts by the public security and medical forces in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue presents Tet gifts to public security force (Photo: VNA)As Ca Mau holds a strategic position, the provincial police need to continue striving, together with the military and Border Guard forces and local people, to regularly strengthen the national defence posture.
Stressing the higher requirements and tasks in the new situation, the Hue suggested the provincial public security force closely follow and strictly abide by the absolute, direct and comprehensive leadership of the Party and stay vigilant to firmly protect security, social order and safety as well as the sacred sovereignty over sea and islands.
The leader also expressed his hope that doctors and nurses, especially those working in the frontline of the fight against COVID-19, will continue to implement a resolution of the 12th Party Central Committee on strengthening the protection of and care to improve people's health in the new situation.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hands Tet gifts to Heroic Mother Tran Thanh Khanh (Photo: VNA)Earlier the same day, he visited and handed gifts to Heroic Mother Tran Thanh Khanh in Ca Mau city, and offered incense at President Ho Chi Minh Monument in the city./.