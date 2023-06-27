Top legislator receives Central Union of Cuban Workers delegation
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception in Hanoi on June 27 for a delegation of the Central Union of Cuban Workers (CTC) led by its Secretary General Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, who is also Vice President of the World Federation of Trade Unions.
Hue stressed that the Vietnam-Cuba relations have been developing fruitfully, as reflected through high-level visits by leaders of the two countries over the past time.
He shared difficulties and challenges facing the Caribbean nation due to embargo and COVID-19 pandemic consequences, natural disasters and recent fires, and affirmed that Vietnam stands ready to exchange its experience in national construction with Cuba.
Vietnam always encourages its businesses to invest in Cuba, he continued, suggesting Cuba further remove obstacles to investors in the country.
The NA Chairman also reiterated the consistent stance of the Vietnamese Party, State and people on supporting the just revolutionary cause of their Cuban counterparts, and noted his belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba, Cuban people will overcome difficulties and successfully complete the process of updating the Cuban socio-economic model.
For his part, Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento congratulated Vietnam on its achievements, and expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Vietnamese people will successfully fulfil targets set at the 13th National Party Congress.
Recalling Hue’s official visit to Cuba last April, he said it has contributed to deepening the bilateral relations, and the business forum held within the trip has helped maintain and strengthen the bilateral economic and trade ties.
The guest informed the host about outcomes of his talks with Chairman of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour Nguyen Dinh Khang, during which the two sides shared experienced in trade union affairs.
Cuba is preparing for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Cuban leader Fidel Castro's visit to the liberated zone in South Vietnam in Quang Tri province (September 1973), he said, adding that the CTC will coordinate with Vietnam’s concerned agencies in the celebration.
On this occasion, NA Chairman Hue asked Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento to convey his invitation to President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández to soon visit Vietnam again.
Earlier the same day, Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat and head of the committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai received the Cuban delegation./.