National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (left) on April 10 receives Politburo member of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Shanghai Party Committee Chen Jining in Shanghai. (Photo: VNA)

Shanghai (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 10 received Politburo member of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Shanghai Party Committee Chen Jining in Shanghai within the framework of his official visit to China.

Speaking at the reception, Hue affirmed Vietnam's consistent policy of strengthening the friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation with China.

"Vietnam is always ready to support and create conditions for the localities of the two countries to enhance their friendship and cooperation, especially localities with traditional relations and rich potential for cooperation like Shanghai city," he said.

Hue appreciated Shanghai's outstanding achievements in socio-economic development in recent years, emphasising that Shanghai is a pathfinder and an incubator for piloting many of China's new reforms, especially in trade, finance, investment attraction, innovation, science and high technology.

Shanghai's success in building the Pudong New Area and the Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ) not only directly contributes to China’s development, but also brings useful reference for many countries, including Vietnam, he stated.

Highlighting great potential for exchanges and cooperation between Shanghai and Vietnamese localities, he said Shanghai is an important export market of Vietnam, while Vietnam is a potential investment destination for Shanghai businesses. He called on Shanghai authorities to create favourable conditions for Vietnam's key goods to gain more access to the markets of Shanghai and East China region as well as support Vietnamese businesses in participating in trade fairs held in the city.

He hoped that the two sides will effectively promote cooperation mechanisms, especially the cooperation model between Shanghai and Ho Chi Minh City and other Vietnamese localities.

They will further exchange experience in urban development and management, innovation, investment attraction, finance, and monetary.

On this occasion, the top legislator asked the Shanghai government to continue to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live, study and work in the city.

For his part, Chen affirmed that Shanghai values its friendship and cooperation with Vietnamese localities. He said Shanghai wishes to work with Vietnamese localities to realise the common perceptions reached by the senior leaders of the two Parties and countries.

The city also wants to strengthen the exchange of delegations at all levels, effectively promote cooperation mechanisms, boost trade, investment, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges; and encourage businesses to invest in Vietnam, contributing to strengthening the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, he said, adding that Shanghai is ready to share with Vietnam its experience in urban construction and management./.